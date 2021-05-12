Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhavya Gandhi Loses His Father to Coronavirus

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s former actor Bhavya Gandhi has encountered a family tragedy. The actor lost his father due to coronavirus complications.

According to a report his father was on ventilator, fighting for his life since the last 10 days. However, he passed away recently. Bhavya’s father Vinod Gandhi was into the construction business. While the exact date and reason for the death is not known, but as per the latest information he passed away due to Covid-19, reported a website.

Bhavya is currently away from the small screen and has recently done some Gujarati films. He originally played the character of Tipendra Lal Gada aka Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and left the show in the year 2017. He did the show for around 9 years.

Recently, Sambhavna Seth lost her father to Covid-19, followed by a cardiac arrest. Actress Hina Khan also lost her father a few days ago. Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra also succumbed to coronavirus recently while he was getting treated in the hospital.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s family has also fought their battle with coronavirus and are on the road to recovery.

