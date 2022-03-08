Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dileep Joshi, Munmun Dutta Meet at ITA Awards

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actors Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta recently met at the Indian Television Academy awards(ITA) and shook hands while smiling and posing for the camera.

The video of their meeting has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Dilip Joshi can be seen wearing a sparkling maroon suit while Munmun Dutta is flaunting a glamorous avatar in a white dress.

Here is the link to the video https://www.instagram.com/p/CaxJsb3Ksxb/

In the video, Dilip Joshi is also asking something of Munmun Dutta and gesturing with his hand.

Dilip plays the character of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah and he has a crush on Babita Iyer played by Munmun Dutta. Jethalal is always lost in the memories of Munmun in the serial.

The viral video has received more than 1 lakh likes and numerous comments from netizens till now.

A netizen praising the performance of the actors in the show commented, “These actors have created a distinctive reputation among the audience. This shows the popularity of Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, a serial known for its unprecedented comedy."

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was first aired in 2008 and is the longest-running television show in the history of Indian television. The show is based on the weekly Gujarati column, Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by late columnist Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine and features popular TV actors like Dileep Joshi, Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, and Annapurna in lead roles.

The Hindi sitcom is produced by Asit Kumar Modi and is broadcasted on Sony SAB. The show also holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom on television.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.