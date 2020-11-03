Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Opens up on Perils of Long-running TV Serial

Making a telly show is not an easy job. It requires episode banks and artists, directors and writers are constantly under tremendous pressure to deliver quality episodes each day for the audiences. In this, many show are also axed by the respective networks as content takes a hit when quantity becomes the ruling factor.

Actor Dilip Joshi has confirmed that this principle is also applicable for his long running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah by admitting, "certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned."

As per a report, Dilip said that the pressure of delivery is upon the cast and crew members and sometimes the quality of the product suffers when footage has to be churned out each day. He was quoted as saying, "Abhi yeh almost like a factory ho gaya hai (now it has become almost like a factory). Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time."

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also clocked 3000 episodes recently. The entire cast even arrived on the sets of India's Best Dancer to celebrate the occasion alongside show runner Asit Modi. The artists even grooved with show judges Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora.