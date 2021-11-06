Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi Buys Luxury Car Worth Rs 12 Lakh on Diwali

The popular TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for the last 12 years. Dilip Joshi, who plays the character Jethalal Gada in the sitcom, has brought home the Kia Sonet subcompact SUV priced at Rs 12.29 lakh onwards. Joshi took delivery of his new car with family on the occasion of Diwali.

Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi’s Remuneration For an Episode Will Shock You

Recently, there were reports of a serious rift between the co-stars of the show. It was reported that Raj Anandkat, who plays Tapu, was having problems with Joshi. However, the actor said that these rumours are false and people ‘cook up stories’ to catch eyeballs.’ He further added that they are a ‘great team.’

Talking to ETimes, Joshi said, “We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well. I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar and Malav Rajda. The show also stars Sailesh Loda, Munmun Dutta, Sunayna Fozdar, and Amit Bhatt among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.