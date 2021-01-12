Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi Sums up Father-son Relationship with This Meme

Hugely popular telly serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been winning hearts and entertaining fans for over a decade now. Lead actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal Gada in the comedy programme, joined social media earlier in July 2020 and now he shares a glimpse of his real-life humour as well as he posts a hilarious meme, which refers to his show.

In a then and now pic, Jethalal is seen being taller than his son while the latter was a kid. Some years on, the tables have turned and now the father has to look up to his son. He captioned this post, "What goes around comes around!" The meme features Dilip with his on-screen son Tapu, earlier played by Bhavya Gandhi and now by Raj Anadkat.

Taarak Mehta Ka Oltah Chashmah is produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited. Apart from airing fresh episodes during the weekdays, TMKOC's re runs are hugely popular as well.

It is also one of India's longest running television shows. The show went on air on July 28, 2008. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.