Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Director Shares Funny Video From Toilet Seat

Malav Rajda, the director of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, often keeps sharing entertaining pictures and videos on his Instagram page. On Wednesday, he posted a funny video in which he can be seen sitting on a toilet seat and singing Udit Narayan and Sapna Mukherjee’s song Aakhir Tumhe Aana Hai. In the caption, he told his fans that this is an every morning misery for him. He also informed that the clip was “forcefully” uploaded by his wife Priya Ahuja.

The post has gone viral and many ardent fans of the show have suggested Malav take herbal powder from Jethalal, the lead character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, to cure his constipation. Several others, including his wife, have dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. The post has garnered more than 2,800 likes.

Previously, the director had stunned his followers with an amazing “Aurora runaway” challenge. Priya had uploaded a video in which she and her husband could be seen beating each other up. The couple did not fight seriously, they just indulged in some fun to entertain fans.

Ever since the Maharashtra government has imposed lockdown in the state owing to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cast and crew of Taarak Mehta had shifted to a resort near Vapi in Gujarat to shoot for the popular show.

Now after nearly two months, the cast returned to Mumbai recently, and it seems they will soon start shooting for further episodes in the city’s studio. Palak Sindhwani, who plays Sonu on the popular show, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share behind-the-scenes photos from the outdoor shoot in Gujarat.

Many other television shows like Radha Krishn, Punyashlok Ahilyabai and Mere Sai were also shot outside Maharashtra after the lockdown was imposed in the state.

