Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mandar Chandwadkar Tests Negative for Covid, Will Resume Shooting

Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the character of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, confirmed that he has now tested negative for Covid. However, the actor is still at home.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor said, “I had cold, and eventually had a loss of smell and taste but didn’t have any other symptoms. Obviously I had to quarantine myself for 14 days, which I did. I am still at home, did my tests three days back and tested negative as expected.”

The actor further said, “At present there is one story that’s going on, once that ends I’ll resume with my track. At least till Thursday they have their schedule ready, and then may be from Friday or Saturday I’ll join again. The production team has been very helpful. Even after Covid you have some weakness in your body, which one can’t make out until and unless you work. So I requested the production to give me at least 4-5 more days to rest it out, which they graciously accepted and asked me to join once I feel better. Asit bhai (Asit Kumarr Modi, producer) would also call me every 4-5 days to check on my health.”

On March 20, he had taken to Instagram and informed his fans and followers about the infection.

“Guys do take care of yourself plz plz wear mask n maintain social distance.. i am asymptomatic and shall resume work very soon.. till then take care n be safe #safetyfirst #keepsmiling #behealthy #getwellsoon #tmkocfanclub #atmaramtukarambhide," he had written alongside the video.