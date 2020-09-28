Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mandar Chandwadkar's Instagram Gets Hacked

Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Atmaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, informed that his Instagram account got hacked.

Actress Palak Sindhwani, who plays Bhide’s daughter Sonu in the show, shared Mandar's video on her Instagram, "**URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT** Hello everyone, This is to inform you that I’m not operating my Instagram id since last 4 days , I.e., @realmandarchandwadkar so if anybody is receiving messages from my id, consider that it’s been hacked, please spread the word! I’ll inform you once I’ll get access to my Instagram id, till then take care, I’ll update you all soon," the actress wrote alongside the video.

In the video, Mandar shares that he has been facing an issue and wasn’t able to access Instagram since past 4 days. He then realised that it must have been hacked. The actor further stated that once his account is reinstated, he will post another video from his account and till then fans shouldn’t fall prey to fake messages.

Meanwhile, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are planning to get Dayaben's character back on the show before Navratri or before Diwali. Actress Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben, went on a maternity leave in September 2017, and since then everyone is waiting for her to return on the show.