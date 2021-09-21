Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji Raises Temperature in Bikini Pics

TV actress Munmun Dutta, who is most popular for playing the role of Babita ji in long running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is known for her beauty, fashion choices and never fails to impress us with her fitness. Some of her pictures from her modelling days in which she is seen posing in bikinis are going viral on social media and fans can’t see to get over her sultry avatar.

In this pic, Munmun is seen posing against a glass door. She flaunts her curves in a light blue bikini.

Munmun turns up the heat in this pool pic as she seems to come out of water in a purple swimsuit. She completes her hot look with a beanie cap.

Here’s a close up shot of Munmun as she enjoys some pool time.

Munmun made her acting debut in TV show HumSab Baraati in 2004. As time passed, more opportunities came her way. In 2005 she got a part in her debut movie, Kamal Hassan’s Mumbai Xpress and then in 2006, she was cast in the movie Holiday. In 2015, she was also seen in Dhunchak Enterprise. Her breakthrough role came in 2008 till present with the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

