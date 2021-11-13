Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji Shares Fitness Struggle in 30s, Netizens React

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji in the popular and long running comedy show, shared some pictures from the gym on social media touching upon how she undertook a fitness journey and is slowly and steadily getting the results she had hoped for.

Erica Fernandes to Shraddha Arya, Reel Bahus Who are Unrecognisable in Real Glam Avatars

Dressed in a pink ganji and black leggings with hair tied back, Munmun flaunts her fit body in mirror selfies. She captioned the post, “Collaborated with @itsallaboutjourney on their Reincarnation 30 program and got super motivated. Followed a particular diet along with regular exercise, and felt and saw the changes in my body. Good part was, finally after not working out for almost 4 months, I got back into the habit of working out regularly again. Looking and feeling the change, I am back to my original self of working out whenever possible even in my busy schedule. Long way to go to achieve the perfect body but I am on track and motivated to do so. It’s going to be a journey and I am looking forward to it (sic)."

Netizens reacted to this with all sorts of comments. One social media user wrote, “Before or after but I am like jetha always fall in love with you (sic)," while another one said, “Wow fit mam (sic)."

Mumun was recently in news over her alleged romantic link up with co-star Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, in a strongly worded note on social media, both actors vehemently denies such speculations on their personal lives.

Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors Munmun Dutta aka ‘Babita Ji’ and ‘Tapu’ Raj Anadkat are Dating?

However, a news report claimed that Munmun and Raj’s respective families also know about their rumoured relationship and despite an age difference of nine years, they are in love with each other.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.