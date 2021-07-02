Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta Stuns the Internet With Her Sexy Photos

Munmun Dutta is quite active on social media. The actress, who became a household name with her role as Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, frequently treats fans with her stunning pictures from behind the scenes of her popular show TMKOC and her sexy photoshoots. On Thursday, Munmun shared a bunch of sultry photos from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, the actress stunned in a blue strapless jumpsuit which she teamed with a neckpiece. In another post, Munmun made heads turn with her gorgeous pastel pink floral gown. Check out her pictures here:

She recently posted a sexy slo-mo clip, in which she was seen showing off her catwalk as she sashayed down an aisle in what apparently seemed like a restaurant. Dressed in an emerald green gown with a high-slit, Munmun looked breathtaking as she had a “little runway" moment.

Munmun has been essaying the role of Babita Iyer in ‘TMKOC’ since 2008. Before this, she appeared in the 2004 TV serial ‘Hum Sab Baraati’.

