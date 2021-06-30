Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Munmun Dutta's Ramp Walk Goes Viral

Munmun dutta, who plays the role of Babita ji in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, has set her Instagram account on fire. The actress has been posting some hot pictures on her social media handle since the past few days. First, she posted some pictures in an emerald green outfit, paired with elegant earrings, a metallic belt and golden heels in which she looked absolutely stunning. Then, on the very next day the actress posted her ramp walk video in the same dress. With the caption “Had a little runway moment”, she made her fans hearts skip a beat. The location where the video has been shot looks like a restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@mmoonstar)

Munmun received a lot of appreciation from her followers for the video. The walk made her look even more gorgeous in the dress. The fans made a lot use of the fire emoji to express their feelings to their favourite celebrity. The confidence in the walk made the video go viral. The actress did not stop there she posted some sexy photos in a royal blue strapless jumpsuit, the very next day. This time she accessorised her outfit with a long white stone neck piece and brown heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@mmoonstar)

Munmun has been working in the hit Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita Iyer for a very long time. Her character has gained a lot of popularity and she herself is amongst the most popular TV actors with 4.8 million followers on Instagram. The actress also has a You tube channel on which she posts various kinds of videos from makeup tutorials, travel vlogs to days in her life. Recently, Munmun was in news for the use of a casteist slur in one of her You tube videos. Twitter flooded with the hashtag “#ArrestMunmunDutta”. She later apologized for her ‘unintentional’ mistake.

