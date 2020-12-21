Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka Shoots After 9 Months Break

Actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most beloved characters in the long running comedy show. Earlier this year, he had undergo a neck surgery and stayed off camera for sometime. The actor was diagnosed with a lump in the neck, after which he was admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad.

"Eight knots were removed. And, I really don't know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega," he had shared in an earlier interview.

Meanwhile, when shooting on the show resumed after coronavirus lockdown, actors above the age of 60 were not allowed on the sets initially. That had also stalled Ghanshyam's return to the show. Now, he shared that he was back on shoot, exactly nine months after he took a break. The actor began filming on 16 December. He added that his health is fine and the episode featuring him will be aired soon.

“I had shot for the show last on March 16 and now I started shooting for it from December 16 exact post 9 months. Yes, my track has been brought back and the episode will be aired in a day or two. When the shooting began after the lockdown there was a law that restricted older actors beyond the age of 60 to shoot. Then I had to undergo a major surgery. The operation was successful and now health is good,” he said.

About Covid precautions on the sets, Ghanshyam shared, "All the protocols are followed and safety measures are taken properly. The Production house of Asit Modiji looks after all of us very well. We have been given a pick up and drop facility from the production house."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on SAB TV.