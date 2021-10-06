TMKOC's 'Nattu Kaka' Ghanshyam Nayak Remembered by PM Narendra Modi, See Pic

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka passed away on in Mumbai on Sunday, losing his battle against cancer. He was 76. He was undergoing chemotherapy sessions for some months but finally succumbed to his condition. While the fans of the comedy show remembered him on social media by trending the hashtag Nattu Kaka on through the last few days, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the passing of Nayak on social media as he shared a throwback with the late actor.

Modi wrote along his photograph with Nayak, “Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was also extremely kind and humble (sic)."

In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble. pic.twitter.com/nwqKVpm4ry— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

In the throwback picture, actor Tanmay Vekaria, who plays Bagga in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is also seen alongside Nayak and PM Modi. Behind them is also serial producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Nayak started as a child artiste in 1960 and went on to have a crowded career in Gujarati and Hindi films and on the Gujarati stage. He even lent his voice as a playback singer, teaming up with Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor.

He’ll however be remembered most fondly for playing Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala aka Nattu Kaka, who handles the accounts section of the electricals store run by the serial’s principal character, Jethalal Gada, essayed by Dilip Joshi. Whenever Jethalal assigns Nattu Kaka some work he doesn’t want to do, he pretends to not have heard and shouts, “Heh, ‘mujhe kuch kaha’? (Did you say something to me?)"

Those words will remain the collective memory of the countless fans Ghanshyam Nayak leaves behind.

