Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka Resumes Shoot Amid Cancer Treatment

Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka in popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is suffering from cancer. The actor is being treated for the disease and is undergoing chemotherapy sessions every month for the same. However, the veteran actor has not let the deadly disease stop him from working. In fact, in a recent interview, he also revealed that he had visited Daman last month for a day’s shoot of the show.

Ghanshyam told SpotboyE that he had flown for a special scene as the producer of the show Asit Modi had called him for the same. He also revealed that he is feeling well now and his doctors have also permitted him to work. The veteran actor went on to mention that he enjoyed shooting as he was back to what he loves, after four months. Furthermore, the cast and crew of the show were also extremely happy to see him back and took extra care of him. Ghanshyam, who was overwhelmed with this gesture, recollected that day with much fondness.

The actor had developed a lump in his throat in September last year. He had also undergone surgery for the same. However, in April this year, he was diagnosed with knots in his neck and has been undergoing chemotherapy since then. The news of his cancer was confirmed by his son Vikas.

The actor also added that he is eagerly waiting for the cast and crew to return to Mumbai so that he can resume work regularly. Ghanshyam further asserted that he wants to shoot till his last breath and has absolutely no problem in learning and delivering dialogues.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here