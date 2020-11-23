Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Turns Water Baby in Latest Pic

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali, who is known for playing the character Sonu Bhide, took the internet by storm with her sizzling avatar. The actress shared an underwater selfie while she looks stunning in a multicolour bikini. She kept her hair untied as she dove into the pool. The actress captioned the picture as “XOXO.”

This is not the first time that the actress stunned everyone with her bold and beautiful look. She often sets the internet on fire with her sizzling looks. A few times back, Nidhi shared a couple of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen posing in a blue bikini at a beach. Along with the pictures, the actress also penned a quirky caption which read, “Getting some vitamin Sea and some vitamin D to stay the hell away from covid-19 .”

While she left the show a year ago, many of her fans couldn’t get over her character as they dropped some hilarious comments on the post. A user commented, “bhide uncle be like - ye jarur us tapu ki shararat hogi.” Another user commented, “Bhide ne kitne bar kaha tha ki tappu ke sath mtt khel...dekh liya aaj prinam.”

Nidhi is quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her day to day activities. Recently, she shared a snap of herself as she was feeling quite happy and excited after painting a wall with beautiful colours. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I had so much fun painting this wall!!!! Thank you so much @monster__of_rock.”

Nidhi had played the character of Sonu in the show for 6 years since 2012, however, she had to leave the show to concentrate on her higher studies.

Meanwhile, the show has recently completed its 3000 episodes and become one of the largest running shows of Television.