Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu Denies Dating Co-star Kush Shah

Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently interacted with her fans on Instagram amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 22-year-old actress was flooded with questions based on her life, how she is spending her time during lockdown etc.

One of her admirers asked Palak if she is in a relationship with her co-star Kush Shah, who is portraying the role of Goli in the popular sitcom.

Palak denied the rumour saying, “Are you insane? Kush is a good friend of mine,” reported Pinkvilla.

Palak replaced Nidhi Bhanushali last year after the latter announced that she would focus on her higher studies. She had been part of the show for over 6 years. Through her performance, Palak has been winning the hearts of viewers.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Television. It has been airing on TV for the past 11 years.

Currently, the shooting of the show has been halted due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The makers are running the old episodes to keep their fans entertained. It features Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Priya Ahuja among others in lead roles.

