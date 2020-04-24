MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu Denies Dating Co-star Kush Shah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu Denies Dating Co-star Kush Shah

Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently interacted with her fans on Instagram amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:

Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently interacted with her fans on Instagram amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 22-year-old actress was flooded with questions based on her life, how she is spending her time during lockdown etc.

One of her admirers asked Palak if she is in a relationship with her co-star Kush Shah, who is portraying the role of Goli in the popular sitcom.

Palak denied the rumour saying, “Are you insane? Kush is a good friend of mine,” reported Pinkvilla.

Palak replaced Nidhi Bhanushali last year after the latter announced that she would focus on her higher studies. She had been part of the show for over 6 years. Through her performance, Palak has been winning the hearts of viewers.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Television. It has been airing on TV for the past 11 years.

Currently, the shooting of the show has been halted due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The makers are running the old episodes to keep their fans entertained. It features Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Priya Ahuja among others in lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres