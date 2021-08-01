Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Dances Gracefully to 'Piya Tose Naina Lage Re'

Beloved comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide is impressing her social media fam with a dance video she shared online recently in which is she seen dancing to Waheeda Rehman song Piya Tose Naina Lage Re, sung by legendary Lata Mangeshkar. She is dressed in a blue salwar suit and performs classical dance gracefully. The video is getting lots of praise on social media.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has recently completed 13 years since release. Director Malav Rajda shared many memories on social media through the years with the cast and crew of the much loved comedy show.

Palak has over 1 million followers on Instagram and keeps giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Her videos with ‘Tapu Sena’ and other co-stars on the show are very popular.

Palak joined the show as Sonu in 2019 after Nidhi Bhanushali quit it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here