Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sindhwani Moves into New Home

Actress Palak Sindhwani, who plays the character of Sonu Bhide in long-running and popular Hindi TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently took to Instagram where she revealed that she bought a new house. The actress also celebrated Diwali in her new home. Sharing picture from her living room, she wrote, “Like they say, There is no place like Home! ❤️"

Besides Palak, Munmun Dutta, who is seen in the role of Babita in the comedy show, also ticked off a new milestone in her personal life last week. Munmun’s late Diwali post showcased a glimpse of her new home amidst all the Diwali festivities. The actress shared a series of pictures on the Instagram where she was seen dressed in a yellow and orange lehenga. The interiors of her new home were lit up with warm yellow lights and in one of the pictures, Munmun also posed next to a balcony.

The pictures were accompanied with a caption which read, “New Home. New Beginnings. Thus a late Diwali post. Moved into my new home, in the middle of a hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill, recovered but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true.”

