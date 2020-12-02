Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Shares Refreshing Pic; Co-stars Ambika Ranjankar, Sunayana Fozdar Comment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the top shows currently airing in India. The Hindi sitcom stars Jethalal and his neighbours in their colony. The show began airing in 2008 and since then both the actors and the characters have grown in front of our eyes.

The one big family seen on the television set are pretty loving towards each other off the screen as well. Recently, actress Palak Sindhwani who plays the role of Sonalika Aatmaram Bhide or Sonu Bhide on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shared a selfie on social media and two of her co-stars were present to shower love on the actress’ lovely picture.

Taking to Instagram, Palak wrote: “Make your heart the most beautiful thing about you”. Her use of hashtags also showed that the selfie was clicked on the sets. Wearing a red half-sleeve top, Palak looked radiant with her curled hair and beautiful smile.

Fellow actress Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Bhabhi soon left a comment on the post. She wrote that not only Palak had a good heart but also a “beautiful face” and a “beautiful soul”. Her comment read: “Beautiful face, beautiful heart, beautiful soul. You are blessed with all three”. Palak had a heart for the comment and even thanked her “Ambika Di”.

Another one of Palak’s admirers was Sunayana Fozdar, who essays the character of Anjali Bhabhi on the sitcom. She wrote “Cutey” with a kiss blowing smiley on the Insta upload.

Just a few days back, actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who used to play Sonu on Taarak… before Palak had shared her affinity with the water in a social media post. The actress shared an underwater picture with the caption reading: “XOXO”. While her face was not visible in the photo, Nidhi was rocking a multi-colour bikini as her hair was left loose.