Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat to Make Music Video Debut With Kanika Mann

Actor Raj Anadkat, who dominated the Indian Television circuit with his role of Tappu in the hit series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is all set to make his music video debut in Ramji Gulati’s next project. The actor said, “I will not limit myself; I am ready to do good work.”

Talking about the music video Raj further said, “Doing music videos has always been on the list of my career. In today’s digital age, music is just a step away. I am very excited about it.’ His charm and tremendous acting skills garnered a lot of fans through the famous television series.”

Anadkat emphasised that his entry into the entertainment world was not a sudden decision. He added that his passion and love for acting were major factors that brought him to the entertainment industry. It is for entertaining his fans and following that Raj wants to come out and explore music videos as well as other opportunities. He aspires to explore different genres of the industry from OTT, music, Bollywood, and even pan-India films of different languages.

Raj Anadkat and Kanika Mann were previously in the news when they shared that they would be collaborating on a music video for the first time. Kanika announced on her social media that she had agreed to collaborate with Raj on a music video. The duo shot this song in Dubai. The song is sung by Ramji Gulati.

Ramji Gulati previously said, “Raj is a great actor. His performance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given him fans all over the world. He is now known in every household.

“Kanika Mann on the other hand is a digital and television sensation. In a song, both Raj and Kanika are going to be a visual treat. People will like it.”

