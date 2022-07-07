Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja Sizzles In Beige Co-ord Set; Pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja is known among her online fandom for her travel and lifestyle vlogs. The television personality often takes to social media to share fascinating details of her whereabouts. Speaking of which, recently, TMKOC’s Rita Reporter made a stylish fashion statement through an Instagram post leaving the fashion police stunned.

During one of her latest photoshoots, Pooja Ahuja opted for a gorgeous beige two-piece set. The actor’s closed neck crop-top was accentuated with pleated detailing. Exaggerated sleeves and a knee-length matching skirt completed her entire ensemble. Her Instagram posts showcase that Ahuja often opts for minimalism to keep her fashion statements elegant. Going by the same, she selected minimalistic accessories that included statement heels and earrings.



With dewy makeup, Ahuja opted for bold lips and left her soft tresses open to caress her cheeks. An elated Ahuja shared a contagious smile while striking multiple poses for the camera. While sharing the new photos, Ahuja urged fans to always dress up like it is the best day of one’s life. She articulated, “Always dress like it’s the best day of your life and some of them will truly be”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Ahuja | NewBornMommy (@priyaahujarajda)

The pictures have left netizens completely impressed. With thousands of likes, her fans dropped multiple heart emojis in the comment section of the post. While one Instagram user called her “sweet and spicy”, another added, “You look amazing”. Many also hailed her as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful’. Take a look at the new post here:

Even though Priya Ahuja has opted to stay away from the television screen for quite some time, the star’s Instagram enables her to stay connected with her followers. Speaking of her acting career, Priya Ahuja rose to fame for her hilarious stint in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She got hitched with Malav Rajda back in 2011. They are proud parents to a son, Ardaas Rajda.

