Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu Flaunts Perfectly Toned Legs

TV actress Nidhi Bhanushali, best known for playing Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to Instagram to share a picture cuddling a cute little beagle and flaunting her toned legs. “We see the sky changing, reminds us of our changing," she wrote alongside the pictures.

Earlier, she had shared a video swimming in a pond. She was seen wearing a bikini while swimming in the pond which is located inside a dense forest. “Happiness is… in the middle of a jungle," she captioned it.

Nidhi made her television debut with the longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She had been part of the show for more than 6 years. In 2012, Nidhi had replaced Jheel Mehta to play the character of Sonu, the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society. In the show, Sonu is the daughter of Mr and Mrs Bhide.

Nidhi had left the show to pursue higher studies and focus on her education. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Sonu.

