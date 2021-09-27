Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 'Sonu' Nidhi Bhanushali Gets Daughter's Day Wishes from Malav Rajda

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on television and fans still watch it religiously. The actors, directors, and other crew of the hit show have been working together for years, therefore, forming family-like bonds between them is nothing surprising. Such a father-daughter bond is shared between TMKOC director Malav Rajda and actor Nidhi Bhanushali. For the record, Nidhi essayed the role of Bhide and Madhavi’s daughter Sonu before Palak Sindhwani was roped in for the role.

Malav is married to Priya Ahuja who essays the role of Rita reporter on the show. Though Malav and Rita are blessed with a baby boy, he considers the young star cast of TMKOC, the Tapu Sena, as his own children. And Malav’s daughter day post for Nidhi is proof of that. Sharing an adorable picture of Nidhi, in which she is holding a cute dog, Malav wished the daughter’s day to both of them. He wrote, “Happy Daughter's day to both my lovely daughters, Nidhi and Candy.”

Though Nidhi had walked out of the show, she still shares a great bond with the director and the Tapu Sena. Commenting on Malav’s daughter’s day post, Nidhi wrote, "Same photo always!"

Take a look at the post -

Nidi is often missed by the TMKOC viewers and her ardent fans for her portrayal of Sonu in the show. However, she is very active on social media and is frequently seen spending quality time with the ‘Tapu Sena.’ This keeps her fans engaged and happy.

Apart from Malav, Priya also shares a great bond with her co-stars, particularly with the Tapu Sena. Her frequent posts with them reflects the unbreakable bond between the star cast.

