Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu Shares Swimming video, Fans Go Crazy

Television actor Nidhi Bhanushali, best known for playing Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has recently found her happiness in the middle of a jungle. Taking to Instagram, she has shared a video where she can be seen swimming in a pond alone. She was seen wearing a bikini while swimming in the pond which is located inside a dense forest. Her dog was also featured in the Instagram reel video that has gone viral after being uploaded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

Nidhi’s fans filled the comment sections with heart emojis and many also asked her to reveal the name of the place where she recorded the video. A section of fans also said that they miss her presence in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show. They urged her to come back to the show.

In a remarkable achievement, Nidhi made her television debut with the longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She had been part of the show for more than 6 years. In 2012, Nidhi Bhanushali had replaced Jheel Mehta to play the character of Sonu, the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society. In the show, Sonu is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bhide.

Nidhi had left the show to pursue higher studies and focus on her education. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Sonu.

Nidhi is a well-known name in the TV industry. The young and talented star looks beautiful and sizzles in any kind of attire she wears. Her fans are impressed by her fashion sense. On social media platforms, she continues to give a major style and fashion goal to her fans.

Recently, she was in the news for showing her singing talent besides acting. She shared a video featuring herself with her friend. They were singing “Why don’t you come on” song.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here