Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sunayana Fozdar Encourages Fans to Offer Food to Those in Need

Sunayana Fozdar, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress has constantly been on the front foot of spreading constructive awareness, utilizing social media as an instrument. On Monday, the actress gave her advice on how to deal with the issue of hunger together. As everyone knows, in these hard times, humanity is the only thing that can aid people in need, Sunayana recently posted a shot from her car in regards to this notion. In a picture shared on Instagram, she was seen with food goods that she intended to donate to the poor or anyone else in need.

The actress, who has a large fan following on social media, has made excellent use of it. It's always a pleasure to see notable personalities coming forth to proclaim the gospel of humanity.

Sunayana told the news portal that people should give as much as they can when it comes to civic responsibility. She went on to say that she considers herself fortunate to be working at such a vital juncture in history and that she is doing everything she can to help the cause. "That's how I prefer to celebrate my birthday, and not just on birthdays, but also on festivals, I make sure to do something for the unprivileged," she stated.

Not only is the actress pushing people to help the less fortunate, but she is also attempting to save the ecosystem by doing her bit. On Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress welcomed an eco-friendly Ganpati into her house.

She further said that she wants to motivate people to think about how they might help others who are less fortunate. She went on to say that because of the recent epidemic, many people can hardly afford to survive, so instead of lavishly decorating or building massive Ganpati idols that may harm the environment, everyone should use that money to provide essential necessities to the needy, such as groceries, medical care, and so on.

On the professional front, the actress, who has worked in shows such as Ek Rishtaa Saajhedaari Ka, Belan Waali Bahu, and others, is presently capturing hearts as Anjali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

