Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 'Tapu' Misses His On-screen Father Dilip Joshi aka 'Jethalal'

Running for over thirteen years on television, comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given the audience some memorable characters. One such character was played by actor Bhavya Gandhi.

The 23-year-old actor, popularly known as Tapu or Tipendra Jethalal Gada on television, was part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for almost eight years. He quit the show in 2017.

Currently, Bhavya is working on his acting skills in Gujarati cinema. In a recent interview, Bhavya revealed his career plans and spoke on how much he misses the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the bond he shared with his former colleagues.

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Bhavya expressed his interest in working on the OTT platform. He said that he has even auditioned for two to three projects however it did not turn out well and he ended up rejecting them. Bhavya said that even if he takes up a project on the OTT platform, it has to be something substantial. He further said that if he has to make a comeback or work on any project it would have to be something worthwhile else he would continue his work in the Gujarati cinema.

Speaking on his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast, Bhavya said that he misses everyone on the set as they were more like a family. He said that he is in touch with Dilip Joshi, who plays the hilarious Jethalal Champaklal Gada on the show and the director and assistant director of the show. He is also in with Asit Modi, the creator of the show, Ambica Ranjankar who plays Ambika Hathi, Samay Shah who played Gogi Singh on the show among others.

Last month, the sitcom completed its 3000 episodes. To celebrate the occasion, the cast of the show went on reality dance show India’s Best Dancer where contestants dedicated their performances to its popular characters.