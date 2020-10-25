Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah's Dilip Joshi Gorges on 'Jalebi Fafda'
Dilip Joshi recently took to Instagram to share a picture of his breakfast. In the picture, the actor can be seen gorging on 'jalebi fafda'.
- Last Updated: October 25, 2020, 19:54 IST
Actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, recently took to Instagram to share a picture of his breakfast. In the picture, the actor can be seen gorging on jalebi and fafda. "The joy of eating Jalebi-Fafda after nine days of fasting is unparalleled!," the actor wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s director Malav Rajda took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "U turned jethalal in real life too....enjoyyyy....happy dussera ." Dilip’s character Jethalal in the show also loves eating jalebi fafda.
Actress Delnaaz also dropped a comment on the post. She wrote, "Just had my share of jalebi fafda and much more.. becoming a fafda myself @maakasamdilipjoshi stay blessed."
Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah completed 8000 episodes, and on the occasion, Dilip penned down an appreciation post on Instagram.
(1 & 2 /6) It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going. (3/6) Lucky for me, I had Asit Bhai, a longtime friend, and a seasoned producer who I trusted immensely and had worked with before, offer me the choice of playing Jethalal, adapted by him for television! Thank you, Asit Bhai. (4/6) Fast forward to look tests, a pilot episode, and finally, the first episode that aired on Sab TV on 28th July 2008. We were all given a glimpse into the world of Gokuldham Society for the very first time. We had absolutely no idea that more than a journey, this show would turn into a discovery! (5/6) It’s rightly said that it’s not work, if you love what you do, and the brilliant team that I work with day in day out, have made me fall in love with my work more than ever. To teammates who have had to leave us during the run, we miss you everyday and for me, you will always be an equal part, infact every department of this blessed production is responsible for this achievement today. So, thank you, Team TMKOC. (6/6) Playing this character is a gift that keeps giving. And a huge chunk of the credit goes to the fans and well-wishers of the show who have welcomed us and allowed us to be a part of their lives in so many unimaginable ways! So, thank you to everyone who’s reading this right now. And last but never the least, thanking the Ultimate Maker of this show called Life, for giving us all the constant strength to carry on this mission of spreading smiles. Jay Swaminarayan 🙏🏻☺️ . . . . #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah #tmkoc #3000happysodes #iloveyou3000 #gratitude #blessed
"It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going," the actor wrote.