Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah's Dilip Joshi Gorges on 'Jalebi Fafda'

Actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, recently took to Instagram to share a picture of his breakfast. In the picture, the actor can be seen gorging on jalebi and fafda. "The joy of eating Jalebi-Fafda after nine days of fasting is unparalleled!," the actor wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s director Malav Rajda took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "U turned jethalal in real life too....enjoyyyy....happy dussera ." Dilip’s character Jethalal in the show also loves eating jalebi fafda.

Actress Delnaaz also dropped a comment on the post. She wrote, "Just had my share of jalebi fafda and much more.. becoming a fafda myself @maakasamdilipjoshi stay blessed."

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah completed 8000 episodes, and on the occasion, Dilip penned down an appreciation post on Instagram.

"It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going," the actor wrote.