TMKOC Fame Raj Anadkat: Wants To Transform My Onscreen Image and Show Versatility

Raj Anadkat has been missing from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a long time now. While it remains unclear if the young actor has left the popular sitcom, he has now said that he wishes to break his on-screen image to show her versatility as an actor.

In a recent interview, Raj revealed that he is working on his physical transformation. He further shared that he is ambitious and wishes to work not just in OTT projects but in films too. “As an actor I am open to do everything. I don’t want to restrict myself from any genre or medium. Whatever comes my way, I will give my best and do it. I don’t want to stay in a bubble world and create boundaries around me. I want to be limitless. I want to push myself and attempt different genres and explore more. I have ambitions in life like I want to be seen in movies and do OTT projects,” he told E-Times.

On being asked if he is open to do an intimate scene on-screen, Raj mentioned that even though he is not comfortable with it, he never thought about it. He later explained that it will also depend upon the kind of project he will be working on. “When it comes to doing bold scenes or intimate scenes I am not comfortable doing it. I have actually not thought about it, I don’t know how I will react to it. I haven’t actually thought about bold projects. I also feel a lot will depend on what project it is and who is making it. But if I am offered to do action onscreen, I am totally in for it. I like that genre. I want to transform my onscreen image that I have and show my versatility,” he added.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, Raj hinted that he has not left Asit Kumar Modi’s show when he told Pinkvilla, “My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense.”

“Whatever it is, I’ll update my fans. When the time is right, everyone will get to know,” he added.

