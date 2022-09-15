TMKOC: After Sachin Shroff Becomes New 'Mehta Sahab', Mrs Popatlal To Be Introduced Too?

The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently introduced actor Sachin Shroff as the new ‘Mehta Sahab’. Looks like they are now planning for another new entry in the show soon. A video has surfaced on social media in which, Shyam Pathak, who plays the role of Patrakar Popatlal in the popular sitcom can be seen confirming that Mrs Popatlal will be soon introduced too.

“Abhi jaise Asit bhai ne aap sabse kaha ke naye kirdaar aane wale hai toh sabse ahem jo hai voh Mrs Popatlal hai. Yeh main bata deta hu aapko (Like Asit Modi said that more new characters will be introduced let me tell you that most important of all will be Mrs Popatlal),” he said.

In the same video, Shyam Pathak also welcomed Sachin Shroff as the new Taarak Mehta and added, “Hamara purush mandal kuch dino se, Abdul shop par hum milte the toh shaam ko toh thoda akela mehsoos karte the par aab humare Mehta Sahab kaam se laut aaye hai. Aab maze kareinge. (Our group used to meet at Abdul’s shop every evening but there used to be something missing. Now that our Mehta Sahab is back, we will have a lot of fun).” He also assured fans that the show will continue to entertain its audience.

Well, if Mrs Popatlal will be introduced in the show or not, only Asit Kumar Modi can confirm.

Meanwhile, the makers of TMKOC are also hunting for new Dayaben in the show. Disha Vakani, who used to play the role of ‘Daya Tappu Ke Papa Gada’ went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and since then she has not returned. Earlier this year, Asit Kumar Modi shared that the auditions for the iconic character are underway. “We are working everything out but it will take some time. I agree that people are literally abusing us as people are emotionally attached to the show. I do think about the fans who comment online and respect their views. Daya bhabhi aayegi. While we would definitely want Disha (Vakani) to come back as Daya, we are simultaneously also auditioning for the character,” he told E-Times.

