Munmun Dutta Quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah For This Reason?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running and most-loved sitcoms on Indian Television. The show has made many actors, including Dilip Joshi, Neha Mehta, Disha Vakani, Sonalika Joshi, and Munmun Dutta, a household name. In the sitcom, Munmun essayed the role of Babita Iyer. Her camaraderie with Jethalal, portrayed by Dilip, is much loved by the audience. In the latest episodes, she has been shown to have left for Kolkata. Jethalal has frequently mentioned that he misses her sorely. It has been over a month now and her absence from the screen has led to the speculations of her quitting the sitcom.

To shed light on the arising speculations, a source revealed to SpotboyE that the actress has not reported to the sets ever since she got into a controversy for using the word, ‘Bhangi.’ The report further stated that rumours are rife about Munmun leaving the show.

Munmun’s absence from the sitcom is linked to the slur controversy that took place in May. The actress had used the slur ‘Bhangi’ in one of her YouTube videos. Following this, Munmun was heavily trolled on social media and even complaints were filed against her. Later, the actress was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295(A), which is deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. Along with this, she was also booked under section 3 of the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act.

After the unexpected outrage, Munmun issued an apology and wrote that she never intended to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. The actress cited the ‘language barrier’ as the problem because she was misinformed about the meaning of the word.

Munmun’s absence from the sitcom has disheartened her fans. However, the actress has not yet confirmed her exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

