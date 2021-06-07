Taarak Mehta Ka Ootlah Chashmah's Tanmay Vekaria AKA Bagha Worked for Just Rs 4000 Before Joining the Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ootlah Chashmah enjoys a huge fan following with each actor portraying their character with sheer brilliance. One such actor who has impressed the audience with adept skills and comic timing is Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha.

According to a report in NaiDuniya, Tanmay, who has become a household name by playing the famous character of Bagha in the popular sitcom, earlier worked in a bank as a marketing executive. The actor had faced a fair share of struggles back in the days as he could earn only Rs 4000 to run his errands.

Tanmay hails from Gujarat and for 15 years, he has worked in Gujarati theatre. He drew inspiration from his father who too was a Gujarati actor. His low pay in the job drew his interest in acting and he struggled hard to bag a prominent role in the popular sitcom. After portraying several minor roles — from an auto driver to taxi driver and inspector to teacher — on the shows, Tanmay got the role of Bagha, Natu Kaka’s nephew, in TMKOC in the year 2010. Since then, he has never looked back and now enjoys a loyal fan base. Reportedly, the actor earns around Rs 22000 per episode.

As per India.com, the other stars on the show, from Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal to Shailesh Lodha aka Tarak Mehta, charge lakhs per episode.

Dilip being the highest paid actor on the show charges approximately Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, while Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has a net worth of whopping Rs 37 crore. Shailesh, who plays the titular role of Tarak Mehta on the sitcom since July 2008, reportedly gets around Rs 1 lakh per episode. Mandar Chandwadhlar, who plays Atma Ram Bhide, charges Rs 80,000 per episode.

Meanwhile, the fresh episodes of the show have been shot outside Mumbai in a resort near Vapi in Gujarat due to the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here