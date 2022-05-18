Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah Returns With Its Third Season

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah, a popular children’s animated drama, finally returns for a third season on Sony Yay channel. The new season of the animation series showcases hyperbolic comedy avatars of major characters from the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The new season’s plot takes the viewers to the world of Tapu and his Gokuldham Society pals, who are out on their latest pleasure trip.

The eccentric antics of Dayaben will also be seen in the animated version. The famous and most beloved character of Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani on TV, has also been given prominence in its animated avatar. The show has already completed two successful seasons since 2021.

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah’s third season will also have a Maha episode titled Tappu and the Big Fat Alien Wedding, which will premiere on May 23. The programme also had a special premiere watch party where young fans had the opportunity to meet and engage with their favourite characters, Daya Ben and Tapu.

In a statement regarding Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah Season 3, producer Asit Kumar Modi stated that the show’s exciting and fascinating adventures have always pleased and entertained children. He also stated that they are excited to return with the simple yet amazing adventures that the third season has to offer. “We are very excited to bring to kids season 3 of the show and I can assure you that it is going to be bigger, better, and unique,” he added.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show made its debut on SAB TV in 2008 and it has become one of the longest running shows on TV. The show follows the residents of the Gokuldham society and stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among many others.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah still remains the channel’s top-rated sitcom even after 14 years. The show is produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited and is based on writer Taarak Mehta’s monthly Gujarati column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma for Chitralekha magazine.

