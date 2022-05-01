Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Safary Is in Touch with Aamir Khan, Says 'Want To Work With Sara, Janhvi'

Darsheel Safary was a revelation in his debut film, Taare Zameen Par. The actor played the role of a child suffering from dyslexia- Ishaan Awasthy, who gets help from a kind teacher, played by Aamir Khan. His performance was natural, and moving. Everyone thought that he would turn out to be one of the best actors as he grows up. But after working on a few other projects, he decided to take a break. Now, in a recent interview, he has opened up about whether he is in touch with Aamir Khan, and whether being a star kid gives one an edge in this highly competitive film industry.

Speaking with ETimes, Darsheel Safary revealed that his father has been in touch with Aamir Khan. He also added, “He (Aamir Khan) has guided me on most of the projects I’ve done after ‘TZP’ and given me his agreements.” But when asked if he belongs to any ‘camps’ of Bollywood, Darsheel said, “If I start belonging to any camp, that would mean that I am taking the shorter route. My life has traversed me on a longer route. Everybody has his or her own journey, isn’t it?”

When asked about whether star kids have it easy, Darsheel said, “I think a lot of their life has been sensationalised with the talk that their journeys are easier. But if their parents make their life easier, what’s wrong? Influence is used everywhere- be it in schools, colleges or any other place. Tomorrow if I have a kid and I can make his or her life easier, I would do it. At the end of the day, a maker will cast whosoever he wants to cast.”

He also expressed his wish to work with the new generation of actors today, like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. On asking if he wishes to work with them, he said, “I want to work with them. Who wouldn’t? Janhvi and Sara are established names in the industry. I believe everyone gets his or her chance. Maybe in a couple of years, I will get mine, too.”

Darsheel Safary had also worked in films like Bumm Bumm Bole in 2010, Zokkomon in 2011 and Deepa Mehta’s Midnight’s Children in 2012. Reports claimed that he will make his comeback with Quickie, where he will star opposite Palak Tiwari, but there has been no update on the film.

