Taaza Khabar's Nitya Mathur Shares She Auditioned for Bhuvan Bam's Show While She Was Covid Positive | Exclusive

Actress Nitya Mathur is all excited about her ‘debut’ OTT project Taaza Khabar. Even though she has been a part of Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game, Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr and other shows, ‘in her head’ she calls the Bhuvan Bam-led series her ‘debut series’ it was the first time she got a chance to build an arch for a character. Taaza Khabar is the story of a sanitation worker (Bhuvan Bam), how he stumbles upon magical powers which lead to a riveting new ride for the man, and how it stirs his humble life. The series also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shilpa Shukla, and Deven Bhojani among others.

In an interaction with News18 Showsha, Nitya expressed her excitement about the show, and working with Bhuvan. Nitya also revealed that she auditioned for the role during the pandemic when she was COVID-positive.

She shares, “It was a very good old auditioning process. I have had every single role that I landed till today through auditioning. I’m a trained actor from a drama school in Mumbai and I graduated from there in 2019. Before that, I used to do a lot of theatre. I’ve been doing theatre since I was in school. After I graduated from drama school in 2019, I immediately started auditioning. And it was during the lockdown, at the time when you were doing self-testing. So, it wasn’t even me going to the casting director’s office and auditioning for the role."

“I remember I got a call from Navratan Mehta’s team, who is the casting director and they gave me the brief. This was the time I was recovering from COVID. I remember the first round of auditions of self-testing that I did. I was in my room. My friend was on a zoom call with me, giving me cues (because it was a conversational scene) and I was very sick at the time. But the minute I heard about the project, I knew that I wanted to be a part of it. So after 2 to 3 days, I got a call back, and they asked me to do a few more sequences. Usually in these auditions, after the first round, they get back to the actor with feedback, and then you have to do a second round of auditions after the feedback. So, after a few days of the second audition, I got a text confirmation that I’ve been shortlisted and a few days after that I got locked. It was indeed an interesting process," explains Nitya.

Speaking about her character, Nitya shares, “My character Shazia is an extremely smart girl. She knows what needs to get done and how to get it done. She’s a really cool girl. Quick on her feet, unapologetically ambitious, and so driven. It was so much fun to play her."

Bhuvan Bam essays the protagonist in the show. We asked Nitya about her experience of working with the YouTube content creator, and if he has ever shared the story of his rise from the video-sharing platform to making shows and acting in them.

The Blurr actress says, “He has produced and is acting in the show. He was very focused on it when we were shooting for the show, and that’s why we didn’t get to talk about his videos. But he used to share his story about how he started, how he first became popular. I think he first became popular in Pakistan, and it kind of went up from there. He used to share little stories, on the sets. But was always more focused on work, which is also lovely. The number of things that are going on in his life (Bhuvan lost both his parents during the pandemic), I’m sure it takes a lot to set everything aside and put full effort into this one show."

When asked to summarise the essence of the series in her words, Nitya says, “We all dealt with certain circumstances in life that dictate the course of our lives. I would like to say that Taaza Khabar is about people trying to break through the circumstances they have been dealt with. It’s about ambition, greed, and these dreams."

Taaza Khabar is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here