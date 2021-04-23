Tabassum Dismisses Rumours of Her Death: It's Absolutely False, I'm Fine and with My Family

Veteran actor-talk show host Tabassum, who tested positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks ago, on Friday confirmed that she is fine and the news of her death was a hoax. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein (I’m fine, healthy and with my family because of your good wishes. The rumour that is going on about me is absolutely false. I pray that all of you are stay safe inside your homes)."

Tabassum recovered from Covid-19 last week and was subsequently discharged from the hospital. The 76-year-old actor was shooting for her digital show “Tabassum Talkies" from her home in March-end, just two days before she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Tabassum is best known for hosting the long-running Doordarshan show “Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan". There were rumours on social media that the actor was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. A picture of frail-looking Tabassum from the hospital also went viral on various social media platforms

Tabassum’s son Hoshang Govil said it was shameful that some people were spreading “baseless" rumours.

“I am disgusted. How can people spread her picture and start a rumour that she has Alzheimer’s? She has no underlining disease. This is fake news and absolutely disrespectful. She has got no heart disease, no diabetes," Hoshang told PTI.

Tabassum began her career as a child artiste, working in films like “Deedar" (1951), where she played the younger version of Nargis and 1952 classic “Baiju Bawra", which featured her as the young Meena Kumari.

She also hosts the show “Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon", which is based on the Golden Era of Hindi Cinema.

