Tabu, Arjun Kapoor Pet Street Puppy While Promoting Kuttey, Latter Says 'Theatre Mein Ake Picture Dekho'

Kuttey actors are busy promoting their upcoming film which is set to have a theatrical release on January 13. Recently, actors Arjun Kapoor and Tabu were clicked in the city for promotions and they had a fun interaction with the paparazzi. Arjun was seen petting a street puppy who was present there while they were posing for the paparazzi. Tabu, who was standing beside him looked at the puppy adorably. While Arjun was petting it, the shutterbugs made a barking noise to imitate the puppy.

Arjun then hilariously tells them, “Jo awaz karni hai karo, theatre mein ake film dekho."

Watch the video here:

Kuttey will mark filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasman Bhardwaj’s directorial debut. Besides Arjun Kapoor and Tabu, it stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra. Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

Talking about the film, Arjun had said, “For me, ‘Kuttey’ is a very special film. I got the opportunity to work with a talented film-maker like Luv Ranjan, a remarkable debutant director like Aasman Bhardwaj, getting to know Vishal Bhardwaj as a producer, writer and music composer, Gulzar Saab who has penned the lyrics and some of the best actors of our country like Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseer sir, Kumud ji, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here