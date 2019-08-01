Tabu Calls Jawaani Jaaneman a Refreshing Break from the Dark Roles She’s Been Playing Lately
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a father and a daughter. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutante Alaia F in important roles.
Image: Instagram/Tabu
Actress Tabu says Jawaani Jaaneman is a refreshing break from the dark roles that she has been playing lately in films like Fitoor, Andhadhun, Haider and Drishyam.
"I have been playing dark roles lately, and the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at the first go," she said.
Jawaani Jaaneman has Tabu team up with Saif Ali Khan. The film also marks actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F’s Bollywood debut. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it is a coming-of-age story of a father and a daughter. It is co-produced by Saif, Jackky Bhagnani and Jay Shewakramani.
"A fresh script, a fresh cast and the coming together of a fresh team. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that's exactly what you will do with our film. Nitin sir, with his unique talent to say the best of the stories in the most relatable manner, has truly made a film that we are proud of. I hope the audience loves it as much as we do," said Jackky.
"As the title suggests, the film has got a very young, fresh and energetic feel to it," Jay added.
Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on November 29.
