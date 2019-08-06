Take the pledge to vote

Tabu Decodes Andhadhun’s Cliffhanger Ending and the Reason Behind its Continued Popularity

Tabu says Andhadhun’s director Sriram Raghavan is still not ready to reveal what the film’s end means and is okay with any theory floating about the story.

IANS

Updated:August 6, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Tabu. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Tabu feels Andhadhun owes its success to the fact that it is not a formula film and makes the audience re-think about it even after they’re done watching it.

"It's difficult for me to break it down. Andhadhun is not a formula film that became such a big success. If you make a formula film, you can say it had this much action, songs or beautiful locales. But this film did not have any of these formulae, so we can’t say it worked because of that. When the film is different and is successful, then you understand that it has appealed to the audience at a different level," Tabu said. 

In an earlier interview with DNA, Tabu also decoded the film’s cliffhanger ending, which still has the audience talking. “I also want to understand what really happened, but Sriram (Raghavan; director) is not ready to reveal. He is okay with any theory about the story. I also believe what you see is what you think. As far as I am concerned, Simi (her character) died and Ayushmann is actually blind in the end. Whether he is lying or telling the truth we don’t know,” she said.

On the film’s continued popularity both in India and across the world, she said, "People have enjoyed it, thought about it, wondered about it, and people are still having a conversation about what happened in the end, and if the character was really blind or not. The film made people think, and that's the reason they saw it several times and (each time) they found out something different. It's the amazing writing, and thought process of Sriram Raghavan (that made the difference). I wish I knew (what worked)," she added.

The film, which also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte, has been travelling to international film festivals like the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and now will also be screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Tabu hopes that Andhadhun receives a lot of love and respect at Melbourne.

(With News18 inputs)

