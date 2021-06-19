CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tabu Dedicates Post to 'All Members of The Family Man', Darshan Kumar Aka Major Sameer Reacts
Tabu Dedicates Post to 'All Members of The Family Man', Darshan Kumar Aka Major Sameer Reacts

Tabu, Darshan Kumar

Taking to her official Instagram account, Tabu shared a poster of the show featuring the lead character Manoj Bajpayee and penned few lines along with it.

The second season of The Family Man 2 successfully captivated the audience with its suspense-filled episodes, and even after days of its release, fans can’t stop talking about it. Several posts and memes on the popular characters of the show are doing the rounds, and netizens are showering it with extreme love. Now, actress Tabu has also expressed her love for the cast crew of the show.

Taking to her official Instagram account, she shared a poster of the show featuring the lead character Manoj Bajpayee and penned few lines along with it. She wrote, “For all members of the Family Man family", and dropped a couple of emojis.

Needless to say, the actress’ post was a huge hit among her fans who took to the comment section to express their amusement. The co-director of the show, Suparn Verma took to the comment section to thank her.

Suparn Verma

Actor Darshan Kumar, who plays the notorious Major Sameer in the show also thanked her in the comments.

Darshan Kumaar

The Family Man created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK revolves around a middle-class man played by Manoj Bajpayee who is constantly juggling between his family and his high profile secret job. The second season sees Samantha Akkineni as the main antagonist, who plays the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter Raji. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

first published:June 19, 2021, 11:58 IST