Tabu Defends De De Pyaar De, Says It's Not Sexist

Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is slated to release on May 17.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
Tabu Defends De De Pyaar De, Says It's Not Sexist
Tabu with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet in a still from De De Pyaar De. (Image: Instagram/Tabu)
Tabu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film De De Pyaar De, says it’s unfair to comment on a movie without having watched it.

Notably, De De Pyaar De is about a middle-aged man (Ajay Devgn) who falls in love with a woman his daughter’s age (Rakul Preet). Tabu plays Ajay’s ex-wife in the film, which is being slammed by a section of netizens for being sexist.

Defending the film, Tabu told Mid-Day, “Akiv [Ali, De De Pyaar De’s director] has offered an interesting take on relationships. Once you see it in the context of the film and not just the trailer, things become a lot clearer. The movie hasn’t been made with an intention to be sexist. In fact, the female characters in the film are strong; they take a stand and make their own decisions. So I’d like people to watch the movie and then comment.”

View this post on Instagram

@dedepyaarde

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on



On doing commercial pot-boilers, she said, “I enjoy doing good work. I don’t discriminate between films. I love doing masala films with its song-and-dance routine, but I won’t go out of my way and approach a director for it.”

Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is slated to release on May 17.

Meanwhile, Tabu will next be seen in a small role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. She has also been roped in for Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman.

