English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tabu Defends De De Pyaar De, Says It's Not Sexist
Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is slated to release on May 17.
Tabu with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet in a still from De De Pyaar De. (Image: Instagram/Tabu)
Loading...
Tabu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film De De Pyaar De, says it’s unfair to comment on a movie without having watched it.
Notably, De De Pyaar De is about a middle-aged man (Ajay Devgn) who falls in love with a woman his daughter’s age (Rakul Preet). Tabu plays Ajay’s ex-wife in the film, which is being slammed by a section of netizens for being sexist.
Defending the film, Tabu told Mid-Day, “Akiv [Ali, De De Pyaar De’s director] has offered an interesting take on relationships. Once you see it in the context of the film and not just the trailer, things become a lot clearer. The movie hasn’t been made with an intention to be sexist. In fact, the female characters in the film are strong; they take a stand and make their own decisions. So I’d like people to watch the movie and then comment.”
On doing commercial pot-boilers, she said, “I enjoy doing good work. I don’t discriminate between films. I love doing masala films with its song-and-dance routine, but I won’t go out of my way and approach a director for it.”
Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is slated to release on May 17.
Meanwhile, Tabu will next be seen in a small role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. She has also been roped in for Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Notably, De De Pyaar De is about a middle-aged man (Ajay Devgn) who falls in love with a woman his daughter’s age (Rakul Preet). Tabu plays Ajay’s ex-wife in the film, which is being slammed by a section of netizens for being sexist.
Defending the film, Tabu told Mid-Day, “Akiv [Ali, De De Pyaar De’s director] has offered an interesting take on relationships. Once you see it in the context of the film and not just the trailer, things become a lot clearer. The movie hasn’t been made with an intention to be sexist. In fact, the female characters in the film are strong; they take a stand and make their own decisions. So I’d like people to watch the movie and then comment.”
On doing commercial pot-boilers, she said, “I enjoy doing good work. I don’t discriminate between films. I love doing masala films with its song-and-dance routine, but I won’t go out of my way and approach a director for it.”
Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is slated to release on May 17.
Meanwhile, Tabu will next be seen in a small role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. She has also been roped in for Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Blogger Tries to Eat Live Octopus on Camera, It Latches Onto Her Face Instead
- IPL 2019 | Cheerleaders Bear Challenge of India's Strict Cricket Tradition
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
- This is How Avengers Endgame Won the Indian Box Office Step By Step
- PUBG Mobile: Kuldeep Yadav Reveals MS Dhoni And Other Indian Cricketers Who Love PUBG
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results