Tabu Defends De De Pyaar De, Says It's Not Sexist

Tabu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film De De Pyaar De, says it’s unfair to comment on a movie without having watched it.Notably, De De Pyaar De is about a middle-aged man (Ajay Devgn) who falls in love with a woman his daughter’s age (Rakul Preet). Tabu plays Ajay’s ex-wife in the film, which is being slammed by a section of netizens for being sexist.Defending the film, Tabu told Mid-Day , “Akiv [Ali, De De Pyaar De’s director] has offered an interesting take on relationships. Once you see it in the context of the film and not just the trailer, things become a lot clearer. The movie hasn’t been made with an intention to be sexist. In fact, the female characters in the film are strong; they take a stand and make their own decisions. So I’d like people to watch the movie and then comment.”On doing commercial pot-boilers, she said, “I enjoy doing good work. I don’t discriminate between films. I love doing masala films with its song-and-dance routine, but I won’t go out of my way and approach a director for it.”Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is slated to release on May 17.Meanwhile, Tabu will next be seen in a small role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. She has also been roped in for Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman.