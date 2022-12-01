Tabu Gets Emotional as She Hugs Irrfan’s Son Babil Khan

The legacy of Irrfan is going to be carried on by his son Babil Khan, who made his acting debut with Qala. Directed by Anvita Dutt, the Netflix film also stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Amit Sial. Ahead of the release, a premier of Qala was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Several B- Town celebs attended the event but it was an emotional moment shared between Tabu and Babil that has now been garnering traction online.

Tabu, who worked with Irrfan in films like Maqbool and Haider, could not hold her emotions back and got emotional while giving him a hug.

Set against the backdrop of West Bengal in the 1880s, Qala promises to be a visually appealing attempt at storytelling.

The film’s album composed by Amit Trivedi has already been getting a lot of traction. Talking about the challenges of working on Qala’s album, Trivedi said “It’s always challenging to do period films. Whether it is Bombay Velvet, Lootera, or Qala - then there is one more coming up called Jubilee - they are all set in the ’40s and ’50s and the music that is set in that era is the golden era. That was the best era — the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70 — worldwide. To touch that classical era that the world is looking at and not doing justice to, you tell me how easy or tough it is."

Qala premiered on December 1.

