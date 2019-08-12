Tabu, Ishaan Khatter to Feature in Mira Nair's TV Adaptation of Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy

Actors Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and newcomer Tanya Maniktala have been roped in for filmmaker Mira Nair’s screen adaptation of Vikram Seth’s classic novel A Suitable Boy.

"I'm very happy to be working on A Suitable Boy, and especially with Mira. Having worked with her on the Namesake, I look forward to one more creatively charged experience," Tabu said.

Adapted by Andrew Davies, directed by Mira and produced by Lookout Point, A Suitable Boy will shortly begin filming in India. The cast of the six-part BBC One drama is led by Ishaan, Tabu alongside Tanya in the central role of Lata.

A Suitable Boy tells the story of a spirited university student Lata in 1951 as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election. It charts the fortunes of four large families while exploring India and its rich and varied culture at a crucial point in its history.

"Vikram tells the story of a free India and our people with wit, clarity and love—I am deeply honoured to be the one bringing this intimate, epic tale of an unseen India to the world," Mira said.

"Today, A Suitable Boy is timelier than ever. With a mix of legendary and cutting-edge actors from the subcontinent, shooting entirely on location in palaces, villages and streets across northern India, we will keep the history and dream of an alternate India alive," she added.

Ishaan will be seen as Maan, who is determined to enjoy life to the full whatever the consequences, much to the concern of his politician father. He is infatuated with courtesan Saaeda Bai (Tabu). Ishaan says he feels honoured "to be working on this illustrious material alongside such distinguished artistes and technicians led by the indomitable Mira Nair". "I hope I can satisfy her vision and give the global audience the character they deserve in Maan Kapoor," he said.

The six part series, which will be distributed by BBC Studios, is filming at several locations across India, including Lucknow and Maheshwar.

Tanya is also looking forward to shoot the project. "I have been in a daze this whole time, and all of this still feels surreal. It is truly exhilarating to be getting to work with Mira Nair and understanding and bringing her vision of A Suitable Boy to life for all of us.

"I am still understanding Lata and the complexities of her reality, and I hope I can deliver, but for now I am focusing on enjoying the process and just taking it one day at a time," Tanya said.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.