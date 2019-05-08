Tabu Joins the Cast of Saif Ali Khan’s Coming-of-Age Film Jawaani Jaaneman

Tabu has joined the cast of light-hearted family comedy, Jawaani Jaaneman, which will star Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, the film’s makers announced on Tuesday.Jawaani Jaaneman will mark Tabu and Saif’s on-screen reunion after 20 years. They last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain, which also starred Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre and Karishma Kapoor in important roles. The two actors have also worked together in the 1996 action film Tu Chor Main Sipahi.Saif is also co-producing Jawaani Jaaneman under his banner Black Knight Films, along with Pooja Entertainment and Northern Lights Films.A coming-of-age story, Jawaani Jaaneman is a comic take on how a man confronts the harsh realities of his life.Talking about Tabu’s coming on board, Saif said in a statement, "Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is really funny on paper and I'm so pleased she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical. I'm really looking forward to it.”The movie will go on floors next month and the 45-day long first schedule will be shot in London.Saif was last seen alongside Radhika Apte in last year’s Baazaar. He will next be seen in a negative role in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead.Meanwhile, Tabu is still basking in the praise of her last outing AndhaDhun, which was one of the most successful films of 2018. She will next be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De and with Salman Khan in Bharat.(With News18 inputs)