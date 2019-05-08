English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tabu Joins the Cast of Saif Ali Khan’s Coming-of-Age Film Jawaani Jaaneman
Jawaani Jaaneman will mark Tabu and Saif Ali Khan’s on-screen reunion after 20 years. They last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain.
A file photo of Tabu. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
Tabu has joined the cast of light-hearted family comedy, Jawaani Jaaneman, which will star Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, the film’s makers announced on Tuesday.
Jawaani Jaaneman will mark Tabu and Saif’s on-screen reunion after 20 years. They last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain, which also starred Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre and Karishma Kapoor in important roles. The two actors have also worked together in the 1996 action film Tu Chor Main Sipahi.
Saif is also co-producing Jawaani Jaaneman under his banner Black Knight Films, along with Pooja Entertainment and Northern Lights Films.
A coming-of-age story, Jawaani Jaaneman is a comic take on how a man confronts the harsh realities of his life.
Talking about Tabu’s coming on board, Saif said in a statement, "Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is really funny on paper and I'm so pleased she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical. I'm really looking forward to it.”
The movie will go on floors next month and the 45-day long first schedule will be shot in London.
Saif was last seen alongside Radhika Apte in last year’s Baazaar. He will next be seen in a negative role in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead.
Meanwhile, Tabu is still basking in the praise of her last outing AndhaDhun, which was one of the most successful films of 2018. She will next be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De and with Salman Khan in Bharat.
(With News18 inputs)
Jawaani Jaaneman will mark Tabu and Saif’s on-screen reunion after 20 years. They last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain, which also starred Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre and Karishma Kapoor in important roles. The two actors have also worked together in the 1996 action film Tu Chor Main Sipahi.
Saif is also co-producing Jawaani Jaaneman under his banner Black Knight Films, along with Pooja Entertainment and Northern Lights Films.
A coming-of-age story, Jawaani Jaaneman is a comic take on how a man confronts the harsh realities of his life.
Talking about Tabu’s coming on board, Saif said in a statement, "Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is really funny on paper and I'm so pleased she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical. I'm really looking forward to it.”
The movie will go on floors next month and the 45-day long first schedule will be shot in London.
Saif was last seen alongside Radhika Apte in last year’s Baazaar. He will next be seen in a negative role in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead.
Meanwhile, Tabu is still basking in the praise of her last outing AndhaDhun, which was one of the most successful films of 2018. She will next be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De and with Salman Khan in Bharat.
(With News18 inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- City of Dreams Review: Nagesh Kukunoor's Web Series Refrains from Diving Deep
- Varun Dhawan Celebrates Girlfriend Natasha Dalal's Birthday, Posts Adorable Video
- Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Here Are The Details
- Akshay Kumar Heads Out to a Mission in This New Picture from Sooryavanshi Sets, See Pic
- Google Confirms AI Based Flood Forecasting Will be Available in India Ahead of Monsoons
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results