Tabu on Ajay Devgn: He Hasn't Changed at All Over the Years, That Speaks a Lot About a Person
Tabu and Ajay Devgn will next be seen together in Akiv Ali’s De De Pyaar De, which will release on May 17.
Tabu with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet in a still from De De Pyaar De. (Image: Instagram/Tabu)
National award-winning actress Tabu loves working with actor Ajay Devgn, and says he is one of the most bankable actors in the industry.
When it comes to films, Tabu has a long working history with Ajay. She has worked with him in several films, including Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Takshak, Drishyam and Golmaal Again.
"I have known Ajay for years, and he hasn't changed as a human being at all. That speaks a lot about a person," Tabu said in a statement.
"He has had a brilliant career graph, and he is not only a great actor but also an amazing director and producer. I have always known him as someone who had the passion for directing films, even before he became an actor," added the actress who will be next seen with Ajay in De De Pyaar De.
In De De Pyaar De, Tabu is playing the role of Ajay's former wife Manju. Talking about Ajay's dedication and commitment towards his craft, Tabu said, "He is so sincere when it comes to his work. If a shot is ready for 7:00 am, Ajay will make sure he is on sets at the said time, giving his 200%. He has grown from strength to strength, and he is one of the most bankable and finest actors in this industry."
De De Pyaar De is directed by Akiv Ali and also features Rakul Preet in the lead. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is set to release on May 17.
