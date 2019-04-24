Take the pledge to vote

Tabu on AndhaDhun Earning Rs 300 crore in China: We Were a Bunch of People Making a Crazy Film

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
A file photo of Tabu. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Overwhelmed by her last film AndhaDhun’s roaring success in China, Tabu says the resounding response to the film is a huge validation for her.

"We never set out with the ambition of [breaking box-office records]. We were a bunch of people making a crazy film," she told Mid-Day, adding, "It is a huge validation for me as an actor and also for the cinema that I am part of."

Notably, the Sriram Raghavan film, which released in China with the title Piano Player, has earned over Rs 300 crore. Talking about the thriller’s global appeal, Tabu said, "The characters are portrayed as genuine people, which is why everyone can relate to them. They don't have cultural restriction. The situations and emotions are real. It has clicked with the audience because of its relatable content.”

“Also, the film engages its viewers at every point. When AndhaDhun released here, we saw how people were talking about the end for months. It's almost as if the audience had become investigators, which is so rare," she added.

“As an artiste, it's gratifying when your work receives global appreciation. This kind of acceptance opens many doors, and it is not just restricted to work," Tabu said of the film, which was also screened last week at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles as its opening film.

