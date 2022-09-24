Tabu on The Only Time She Bought an Expensive Beauty Product

Tabu is one of those actresses, who have aged like fine wine. Her films, which span more than three decades, are a testimony to not just her impeccable acting skills but also to how she has revolutionised grace and old-school glamour over the ages. Now, aged 50, she can still give way younger actresses a run for their money when it comes to glamour.

A question that may pop up in minds of a lot of people is what does Tabu to keep looking so young and graceful. However, the actress has recently admitted that she does nothing particular to maintain her glow.

She was speaking to Film Companion when she was asked the question that undoubtedly is on a lot of minds. Asked about her beauty routine, Tabu answered that there is no secret routine she follows at all. She revealed that there was just this one instance when she used an expensive beauty product and that too, at the recommendation of her makeup artist.



She said that her makeup artist Mithali would keep complimenting her skin and ask her if she had some home remedy, to which Tabu would say no. In one instance, Mithali suggested a face cream of Rs 50,000 to the actress and insisted that she apply it. Tabu says that she did buy the cream and use it but that was the only product she ever used. “Ek baar khareed liya, bas. Aage Nahi khareedungi (I bought it once, but never again),” she said.

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 alongside Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani, which turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. Tabu will soon team up with Vishal Bharadwaj once again in Khufia where she plays a detective.

