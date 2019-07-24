Take the pledge to vote

Tabu Returns to Telugu Cinema After 10 Years, Begins Shooting for Film with Allu Arjun

Tabu was last seen in a Telugu film in K Raghavendra Rao’s 2008 movie Pandurangadu. She will most likely play Allu Arjun's mother in her forthcoming outing.

IANS

Updated:July 24, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Tabu
Tabu is returning to Telugu films after a decade with Allu Arjun's yet-untitled upcoming project. She was last seen in a Telugu film in K Raghavendra Rao’s 2008 outing Pandurangadu.

Tabu joined the film's unit recently, and the makers on Wednesday unveiled a video from the set welcoming her on board. The video gives a glimpse of the AndhaDhun actor preparing for her role.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Tabu will most likely play Arjun's mother in the film, which is rumoured to be titled Naana Nenu. It was previously being called AA19.

The film marks director Trivikram Srinivas' third collaboration with Arjun after Julayi and Son of Sathyamurty. Arjun made the film’s announcement on Twitter on New Year's Eve.

"I have been waiting to announce this officially. My Next film #AA19 is with Trivikram garu. Produced by Allu Arvind & Radhakrishna garu," Arjun had tweeted.

Arjun, who was last seen in Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu Indiaa, also has a project with filmmaker Sukumar coming up. The film will go on the floors later this year.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that this film is reportedly based on the Hollywood film The Invention of Lying, which was written and directed by Ricky Gervais and Matthew Robinson.

On Bollywood front, Tabu was last seen opposite Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De. She will next star alongside Saif Ali Khan in their forthcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.

