Tabu Rings in 48th Birthday, Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan Send Their Wishes

Tabu is celebrating her 48th birthday and social media is abuzz with birthday wishes being sent her way. The actress is acclaimed for her versatile acting skills and diverse roles in films like Chandni Bar and Maachis.

Wishes have been pouring in for the Cheeni Kum actress from her friends in Bollywood. Actress Shilpa Shetty, who has been friends with Tabu for 22 long years, took to Instagram to wish her. Shilpa's caption read, "22 years of madness... and hoping it continues. Through all our ups and downs, the one thing that stays constant is our love for each other. Happiest birthday, my darling @tabutiful. You know what I've wished for you and hope that comes true Keep shining! Sending you a big, tight, suffocating hug."

The two look really happy and comfortable around one another in the picture. Check out the post below:

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan also wished Tabu with a lovely post. Farah wrote, "Happiest birthday to my jaan @tabutiful .. most beautiful n most talented in the entire world.. ♥️ syaaaaaliiiiiiiiii"

Tabu's elder sister Farah also gave a major throwback treat on her sister's birthday.

On professional front, Tabu's last few films were AndhaDhun, De De Pyaar De and Bharat, while she is awaiting the release of Jawaani Jaaneman.

