Tabu Shares Her First Look from Saif Ali Khan’s New Film Jawaani Jaaneman

Tabu took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first look of her character from her forthcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and debutante Alaia Furniturewalla in important roles.

Sharing an image of herself in which she has her back to the camera but has turned her head around to look straight at the lens, she tagged all the people involved with the film, finishing it off with “And all the many partners if any.👍🏼.” In the picture, Tabu is wearing blue denims, camel-coloured boots and a black poncho-style top with her long hair tied in a ponytail. Standing at a railway station, she has a sombre expression on her face.

Notably, Jawaani Jaaneman will mark Tabu and Saif’s on-screen reunion after 20 years. They last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain. The two actors have also worked together in the 1996 action film Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

A coming-of-age story, Jawaani Jaaneman is reportedly a funny take on how a man confronts the harsh realities of his life. Talking about Tabu’s coming on board, Saif earlier said in a statement, "Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is really funny on paper and I'm so pleased she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical. I'm really looking forward to it.”

The movie is currently being filmed in London on a 45-day long first schedule.

